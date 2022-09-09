Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?

Queen Elizabeth II's passing has made massive changed to the royal family's line of succession.



While her eldest son, Prince Charles, has moved up to the title of King, his eldest son, Prince William, is now first in line to the throne.

Though there has been a conjecture that Charles will 'abdicate' and pass on the royal role to William, expert Kate William believes there are less chances of that happening.

"He's waited for this, and he's sure he can do a good job of it. People suggest that Charles will abdicate because William and Kate [Middleton] are more popular," Mr Williams tells PEOPLE. "That's not the case. He's absolutely convinced he can do a good job of it."



Following William are his children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are the rightful heirs of the throne in the respective order.

Prince Harry is now fifth in line to the throne. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle confirmed they will not be returning as senior royals in 2020 when they left UK. They are, however, still members of the Royal Family and have a chance to take over the throne.

If Harry ever becomes King, wife Meghan Markle will be Queen Consort, chances of which are fairly slim.

