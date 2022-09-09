 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II's passing has made massive changed to the royal family's line of succession.

While her eldest son, Prince Charles, has moved up to the title of King, his eldest son, Prince William, is now first in line to the throne.

Though there has been a conjecture that Charles will 'abdicate' and pass on the royal role to William, expert Kate William believes there are less chances of that happening.

"He's waited for this, and he's sure he can do a good job of it. People suggest that Charles will abdicate because William and Kate [Middleton] are more popular," Mr Williams tells PEOPLE. "That's not the case. He's absolutely convinced he can do a good job of it."

Following William are his children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are the rightful heirs of the throne in the respective order.

Prince Harry is now fifth in line to the throne. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle confirmed they will not be returning as senior royals in 2020 when they left UK. They are, however, still members of the Royal Family and have a chance to take over the throne.

If Harry ever becomes King, wife Meghan Markle will be Queen Consort, chances of which are fairly slim.  

More From Entertainment:

King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II

King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II
Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19

Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19
Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘years of racism’?

Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘years of racism’?
Queen Elizabeth II demise: Reaction from Bollywood celebrities on social media

Queen Elizabeth II demise: Reaction from Bollywood celebrities on social media
Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in Balmoral after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in Balmoral after Queen’s death
Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family
Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral

Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral
Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates

Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates
Heartbreaking footage of crew announcing Queen’s death mid-flight: Watch

Heartbreaking footage of crew announcing Queen’s death mid-flight: Watch
Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed
David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’

David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’
King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert

King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert

Latest

view all