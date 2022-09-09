Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka´s captain Dasun Shanaka (R) tosses a coin as Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam watches befoer the start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in a Twenty20 international that is a dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup final.

Both teams have already booked their place in Sunday’s final and play the last Super Four match of the tournament, which serves as a precursor to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

The flags of all six participating nations and the United Arab Emirates flew at half-mast to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday.

Sri Lanka have made two changes from their previous win over India, who bowed out of the tournament with two losses in the Super Four, with Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Pramod Madushan added to the team.

“Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen,” said Shanaka.

“But it’s been our charm to bowl first. It’s good we are playing Pakistan once before the final.”

Pakistan, who won a thriller against Afghanistan on Wednesday to book their final berth, have also made two changes.

“We would have also bowled first,” said skipper Babar Azam.

“Two changes — Shadab (Khan) and Naseem (Shah) are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are in.”

Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG), Anil Chaudhary (IND)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)