USAID to provide additional $20 million to Pakistan in humanitarian assistance for floods

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power announced on Friday that Washington will provide an additional $20 million in humanitarian assistance to Pakistan to mitigate the effects of the devastating floods.

"I've announced an additional $20 million for Pakistan. During my time here, I’ve seen the staggering devastation of the floods up close," said Power in a tweet.

The USAID administrator also shared the details of her visit to the flood-stricken Dadu district, where she spoke with families "displaced by the floodwaters".

"One man said that in his 60 years, he has “never seen such a rainfall.” Young children shared how their schools had been completely destroyed, and they didn’t know when they’d be able to return," said the administrator.



The statement issued by USAID said: “Today in Islamabad, Administrator Samantha Power announced that the United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an additional $20 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan resulting from heavy monsoon rains, as well as landslides and glacial lake outbursts, that have been ongoing since June.”

The agency said that the additional support builds on the announcement made last week of $30 million being offered by the US in humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

The additional increase in the amount came hours after it was announced that the US military has initiated airlifting critical flood-relief items to Pakistan to support the populations affected by the catastrophic floods that still keep most of the country under water.

On the arrival of the aid, Power said that it was being flown to Pakistan "through a new airbridge" that USAID and CENTCOM partnered to create.

"It was an honour to meet members of the US military working alongside the Pakistani authorities and USAID's team to rush supplies to those in the flood zones," said the official.



Power appreciates Pakistan Army’s efforts

In a separate meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Power lauded the army’s efforts for assisting civil administration and flood-affected populations in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed between the two officials.

“The administrator expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of victims. She offered full support to the people of Pakistan,” said the ISPR.

On the other hand, the army chief thanked the US for the support and reiterated that assistance from Pakistan’s global partners will be vital in the rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.