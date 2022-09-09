 
sports
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan confident ahead of clash with Bangladesh in SAFF Women's Cup

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Photo of the Pakistan womens football team. — Provided by the reporter
Photo of the Pakistan women's football team. — Provided by the reporter 

  • Pakistan will play against Bangladesh on Saturday. 
  • Pakistan was beaten 3-0 by India in their opening game.
  • Team is looking beyond scoreline of previous game and is confident ahead of game.

KARACHI: Pakistan women's football team is confident of improved performance ahead of its clash against Bangladesh in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Led by Maria Khan, Pakistan will play the South Asian neighbours in their 2nd match of the SAFF Cup on Saturday and the team is hopeful of a better show.

Pakistan was beaten 3-0 by India in their opening game while Bangladesh is coming into this game with a three-goal win over the Maldives.

Read more: Pakistan finalises 23-member squad for SAFF Women Cup

However, Pakistan — playing its first international tournament since 2014 — is looking beyond the scoreline of the previous game and is confident ahead of the game.

The players spent more than two hours in training to prepare themselves for the game against Bangladesh — the runner-up of the 2016 edition and three times semi-finalists.

Malika-e-Noor, the vice-captain of the Pakistan team said that team had got confidence from the way it played against India and players are now focused on the game against Bangladesh.

Read more: Pakistan placed in group with India in SAFF women's championship

“We were better than before against India, it gave us confidence, and I am sure we’ll continue producing better results in the next games,” she said.

“We are now ready to take on Bangladesh,” the senior-most player in the squad said. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s high commissioner in Nepal hosted a reception in honour of visiting Pakistan’s women's football team.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2022: Fans disheartened with team's batting against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022: Fans disheartened with team's batting against Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani declared fit ahead of final

Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani declared fit ahead of final

Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka bowl out Pakistan for 121 in Asia Cup

Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka bowl out Pakistan for 121 in Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan wishes Pakistan good luck before final match

Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan wishes Pakistan good luck before final match
'Happy because Allah made me no 1 when people used to say I can't hit a six,' says Rizwan

'Happy because Allah made me no 1 when people used to say I can't hit a six,' says Rizwan
Pak vs SL: What advantage will today's winning team have in Asia Cup final?

Pak vs SL: What advantage will today's winning team have in Asia Cup final?
Asia Cup 2022: Nabi says boys took tranquilliser after thriller against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: Nabi says boys took tranquilliser after thriller against Pakistan
UAE police impose heavy fine on fans involved in Pak vs Afg match violence

UAE police impose heavy fine on fans involved in Pak vs Afg match violence
Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane denies rape allegation

Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane denies rape allegation
Australia's Matthew Hayden to mentor Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Australia's Matthew Hayden to mentor Pakistan in T20 World Cup
Asia Cup 2022: Netizens think Afg vs Ind match was 'fixed'

Asia Cup 2022: Netizens think Afg vs Ind match was 'fixed'

Footballer Malika-e-Noor feels happy for being back on field after eight years

Footballer Malika-e-Noor feels happy for being back on field after eight years

Latest

view all