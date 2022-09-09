Pakistan confident ahead of clash with Bangladesh in SAFF Women's Cup

Photo of the Pakistan women's football team. — Provided by the reporter

Pakistan will play against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Pakistan was beaten 3-0 by India in their opening game.

Team is looking beyond scoreline of previous game and is confident ahead of game.

KARACHI: Pakistan women's football team is confident of improved performance ahead of its clash against Bangladesh in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Led by Maria Khan, Pakistan will play the South Asian neighbours in their 2nd match of the SAFF Cup on Saturday and the team is hopeful of a better show.

Pakistan was beaten 3-0 by India in their opening game while Bangladesh is coming into this game with a three-goal win over the Maldives.

Read more: Pakistan finalises 23-member squad for SAFF Women Cup

However, Pakistan — playing its first international tournament since 2014 — is looking beyond the scoreline of the previous game and is confident ahead of the game.

The players spent more than two hours in training to prepare themselves for the game against Bangladesh — the runner-up of the 2016 edition and three times semi-finalists.

Malika-e-Noor, the vice-captain of the Pakistan team said that team had got confidence from the way it played against India and players are now focused on the game against Bangladesh.

Read more: Pakistan placed in group with India in SAFF women's championship

“We were better than before against India, it gave us confidence, and I am sure we’ll continue producing better results in the next games,” she said.

“We are now ready to take on Bangladesh,” the senior-most player in the squad said. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s high commissioner in Nepal hosted a reception in honour of visiting Pakistan’s women's football team.