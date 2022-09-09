 
Prince William is officially the new Prince of Wales: King Charles II

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been bestowed with the Prince and Princess of Wales titles by King Charles III in his first historic address to the United Kingdom after the Queen’s death.

During his first speech as the King, Charles passed on his title of Prince of Wales to his eldest son Prince William, who also holds the Duchy of Cambridge and Cornwall, BBC reported late on Friday, September 9, 2022.

In his historic address, King Charles said: "As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.".

"He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty."

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

