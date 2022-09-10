US defence secretary appreciates army’s 'rescue, relief efforts' in flood-hit areas

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qmar Javed Bajwa. Photo: AFP./Files

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hold telephonic conversation.

Austin expresses grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan.

US defence secretary also pledges to play his role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin on Friday appreciated the Pakistan Army’s “rescue and relief efforts” in flood-hit areas, The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Friday.

According to the military's media wing, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had a telephonic conversation earlier today.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The US official expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He also offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

The defence secretary also pledged to play his role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.