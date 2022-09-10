Was Babar Azam angry at umpire during Pak vs SL Asia Cup match?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks to the umpire during Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai, on September 09, 2022. — Twitter/CricCrazyJohns

Despite Pakistan and Sri Lanka's low-scoring match ahead of the Asia Cup final, drama ensued in the 16th over of the second innings as the island nation were on their way to victory.

The umpire had signalled for a DRS appeal despite Pakistan skipper Babar Azam not requesting it.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made a strong appeal for caught-behind on Hasan Ali's first ball of the 16th over. The umpire, however, did not give out and stood firm on his decision.

At this, Babar started walking towards the pitch to confirm whether there was an edge or not.

But despite Babar not signalling for the DRS, the umpire asked for it.

Obviously, Babar was not pleased with it and told the umpire"kaptaan main hu (I am the captain)" albeit with a smile on his face.

Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, just two days before the final against the same team — scheduled to take place in Dubai.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka’s bowling charge to set up the comfortable over Pakistan.