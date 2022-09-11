 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Sports Desk

I'd beat him up for neglecting studies, playing cricket: Naseem Shah's father says

Sports Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Naseem Shah's father speaks during an interview with a private news channel. — Photo courtesy Top Urdu News
  • Naseem Shah's father reveals he would beat the pacer up for ignoring his studies to play cricket.
  • Says he wanted Naseem to secure  job abroad.
  • Proud father says he prayed a lot for his son during the match against Afghanistan.

The father of Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, who led the Green Shirts to victory against Afghanistan to secure a spot in the final of the Asia Cup, has made some interesting revelations about his son.

While speaking to a private news channel, Naseem's father said: "I beat Naseem many times for playing cricket, asking him to focus on his studies instead."

He said Naseem has studied till Grade 10 and he had wanted him to go abroad for work.

The pacer's father went on to say that Naseem always had a lot of talent and when Naseem joined the national team, everyone was proud of him. "None of us supported Naseem, only his brother would secretly give him money," he said.

"When his mother was alive, he used to say that one day I will play for Pakistan. We used to laugh saying how will a man from Dir join the Pakistan team," Naseem's father revealed.

Counting his mother as perhaps his greatest fan, Naseem's father said the pacer misses her a lot. "He thinks of her and cries a lot. He says if mother was here, she would have been very happy to see me in the Pakistan kit."

Speaking of the match against Afghanistan in which Naseem’s two sixes from the first two balls of the final over helped Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, his father said: "I prayed a lot for him in the match against Afghanistan. I felt like I was dreaming [when we won]."

"Earlier, I didn't know what cricket was, what bowling and batting was. I found out when my son went [to play for Pakistan]," he added.

In response to Bollywood actress Urvashi Ratela reportedly posting an edited video showing her along with Naseem, his father said: " I have seen it, but I don't know what is true and what is false. I have no idea about this at all."

Speaking of Naseem's marriage plans, he said he had brought it up with his son who replied saying he has no intention of marrying anyone for the next four or five years.

The pace sensation is set to play for Pakistan today after resting in the dress rehearsal against Sri Lanka on Friday.

The Asia Cup 2022 title decider will be played at 7pm at the Dubai International Stadium.

