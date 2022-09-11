Nation observes 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

At the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the Defence Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, in Karachi, Pakistan September 6, 2020.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and acting governor Agha Siraj Durrani visit Quaid's tomb.

Punjab CM Elahi says Quaid's words are guiding light for nation.

Pakistan is observing the 74th death anniversary of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who died just 11 months after achieving an independent country for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent.

Jinnah dedicated his entire life to the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims, but couldn't see his dear country prosper and passed away.

"The nation pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring struggle, foresight and leadership skills in the fight for the rights of Muslims of the subcontinent," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, in his message on the occasion.

He said that the dream of an independent state of Muslims would never have come true without Quaid-e-Azam's leadership.

The premier said that adherence to Quaid-e-Azam's golden principles of faith, unity and discipline is what the nation needs the most in order to cope with the challenges Pakistan faces.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that despite the fact that Pakistan is dealing with the flood devastation while being mired by an economic crisis, he has the firm belief that the nation will overcome all the challenges with the power of their faith and unity.

Sindh CM Murad, governor visit Jinnah's Mausoleum

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and acting Sindh governor Agha Siraj Durrani visited the Mazar-e-Quaid Mausoleum and laid floral wreaths on Jinnah's tomb. They also recited fateha and penned their comments in the visitors' book.

"We are living in an independent country owing to Quaid-e-Azam's leadership qualities. We all have to look after and beautify this country of Quaid," he said, on the occasion.

'Quaid's words are guiding light for us': Punjab CM Elahi

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that the words of Quaid-e-Azam are a guiding light for the nation.

"We can put the country on the right direction together with faith, unity and harmony and solve the problems of Pakistan by following the Quaid-e-Azam's principles," he said.