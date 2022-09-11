 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Former councillor says Charles ‘will be a good King’

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Former councillor says Charles ‘will be a good King’

King Charles III’s old acquaintance recently shared his hopes for the new monarch who ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

A former DUP recalled joking with then Prince of Wales that Banbridge would "fall apart" without him.

Jim McElroy shed light on his conversation with the new King at Buckingham Palace in 2011.

“He said to me, ‘Look, Jim, Banbridge would fall apart without you. He was very down-to-earth and I remember the day well.

"My wife Evelyn was with me along with my daughter Gillian and daughter-in-law Stephanie,” said the councillor who served the council for more than 20 years.

“I think he will be a good King because we had his mother for so long as Queen and she was excellent. She served the country for 70 years and could have been no better,” he shared.

“I was so very sad to hear of her death. I am 85 now and grew up with her,” he added.

