Karachi weather update: City braces itself for another round of rain

In this undated photo, a road is seen submerged under rainwater. — APP/File

KARACHI: The port city is expected to receive light to moderate showers today (Sunday) under the influence of a new weather system, the Met department predicted.

In a statement, the PMD said that moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and are likely to persist during the next two to three days.

The prevailing weather system can cause showers in Sindh's cities, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Mirpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal and Thatta.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in most parts of Karachi during the next three days, the PMD had said earlier, adding that the port city is likely to receive heavy rains coupled with lightning on September 13.

“Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Lower Sindh,” said the PMD.

The Met office said that heavy rains are also expected at few places in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Upper Punjab during the period.