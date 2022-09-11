Pak vs SL: ‘Nervous and tensed’, Ramiz Raja still hopeful of Pakistan lifting Asia Cup trophy

DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is currently in Dubai to watch much-anticipated Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final as he is hopeful of Pakistan lifting the trophy.



Speaking to journalists, Raja said he is “nervous and tensed” and is feeling similar to what fans have gone through due to the unpredictable performance by Babar Azam and co in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

"Pakistan team nai mera DNA kharab kardia hai [Pakistan team has disturbed my DNA]," the PCB chairman said, adding that he hasn’t felt such pressure even during his playing days.

“I am happy with their performance. See, I and fans want them to play competitive cricket regardless of results," he added.

Answering a query about implementing something special in the team's successful run since he took charge as PCB chief, Raja gave full credit to the players. "I haven't done anything. It is all due to their hard work and dedication. They are united and I hope they win tonight," he said.

He also hailed Babar’s captaincy throughout the T20 Asia Cup 2022.