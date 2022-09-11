 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Julia Fox, son Valentino twin in head-to-toe black attire for New York Fashion Week

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Julia Fox looked stunning as she was spotted with his son Valentino at New York Fashion Week, and we cannot stop gushing over their adorable looks.

During Saturday's Elena Velez fashion show at Chelsea Factory, the actress and mother of one were seen twining in head-to-toe black attire alongside her 20-month-old son Valentino.

Fox was of course wearing her go-to eyeliner, while Valentino rocked a pair of black Crocs for some added touch.

During the event, Fox and her toddler — who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev — could be seen watching the night's festivities as she snapped some photos.

This wasn't the only NYFW event that the Uncut Gems star attended over the weekend, as she also touched down at the annual Harper's Bazaar Icons party, which celebrated the 150th anniversary of Bloomingdale's this year


