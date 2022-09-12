 
Shoaib Malik's cryptic message takes a dig at Pakistan's poor show in Asia Cup final

Pakistan senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — ICC/File
KARACHI: After Pakistan's failed show in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka, senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik called out the national team for preferring friendships over merit in a cryptic message.

Malik, who was dropped from the squad for T20 Asia Cup 2022, felt that liking and disliking destroyed the team.

"When will we come out from friendship, liking [and] disliking culture? Allah always helps the honest," Malik wrote on Twitter after Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs in Sunday's final.

While chasing 171 runs, Pakistan could only score 147 runs. Sri Lanka displayed quality performance to lift their sixth Asia Cup title. 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss, choosing to field first with nine of the previous 12 matches won by the teams chasing.

But Sri Lanka bucked the trend as the island nation overcame an inspired opening spell of bowling by Pakistan quicks Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

