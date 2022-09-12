Karachi receives rain, breaking spell of sweltering heat

A person walks near II Chuhdrigar Road as it rains in Karachi, on September 12, 2022, after a few days of sweltering heat. — Ashir Ahmed

Karachi's weather made a major shift Monday afternoon as the sun took a back seat with dark clouds blanketing the city amid rain after a couple of days of sweltering heat.



It poured in some of the suburban areas of the city like the surroundings of Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Bahria Town. Other areas that reported rain with strong winds were Karsaz at Sharae Faisal and North Nazimabad, Landhi, Saddar, DHA and other localities.

The city will likely receive light rain with thunder this evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast shortly before.

The Met department forecast that areas of upper Sindh likely to receive showers include Sanghar, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal.



PMD chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that an extremely low-pressure system has formed above India, while a weak circulation is present in India's state of Gujrat as well.



He said that Sindh is under the effect of this system as it spreads above the eastern parts of the province.