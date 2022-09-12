 
Piers Morgan heaps praises on ‘selfless’ Princess Anne following Queen's death

Piers Morgan has lauded Princess Anne for displaying her ‘selfless devotion to the duty and decorum’ following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.

The former Good Morning Britain host, 57, took to his Twitter handle and Sunday and shared a sincere tribute to the late monarch's only daughter for her noble services to the royal family.

He tweeted, “Princess Anne is being driven in a car behind her mother’s hearse for six hours from Balmoral to Edinburgh, grief etched on her face.”

The TV presenter also posted a picture of the princess driving in a car behind the hearse carrying her mother's coffin for final services to the Scottish capital.

He continued, “Anne never gets enough credit for her own selfless devotion to duty & decorum. Like the late Queen, she represents the very best of royalty.”

Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband, Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in the car behind Her Majesty's hearse for the six-hour journey to Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

