David Harbour sparks concerns over mental breakdown amid public scandal

David Harbour shocks pals during night out after Lily Allen’s ‘SNL’ performance

David Harbour seems to be greatly affected by the public scrutiny over his life this year, after his estranged wife, Lily Allen, released her album, West End Girl.

The 50-year-old actor reportedly exhibited erratic behaviour during a night out in Encinitas, California, over the weekend.

The Stranger Things star was seen stealing a hat at Encinitas Ale House, as he entered and quickly left the venue, yelling, “C’mon, dude! F–king get me!”

The surveillance cameras caught Harbour and the man whose hat he took coming face to face as he asked the actor, “What the f–k did I do to you, dude?” as per TMZ.

Although there was no “physical” altercation between the two, the Hellboy star shocked eyewitnesses with his attitude.

The strangeness of the evening seemed to only increase with the moment, as Harbour spiked the guy’s hat on the floor, and asked people about the Iraq war, before kneeling to pray emotionally.

An insider who knew of the situation told the outlet that Harbour’s bipolar disorder could have been triggered. “David has always been honest about managing his bipolar disorder. Wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what he’s dealing with here after working non-stop all year and having his personal life under public scrutiny,” they said.

The Black Widow actor has previously talked about being diagnosed with the disorder at 25.