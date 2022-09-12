 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have honoured King Charles III after the latter expressed his love for the couple.

In their first official statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry said, “And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

Earlier, in his first address as monarch, King Charles had expressed his love for Harry and Meghan, his son and daughter-in-law, a significant gesture towards the couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles said in a solemn televised speech.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout at tributes for Queen.

