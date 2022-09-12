 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for the comments she made about her ‘comparisons’ to Nelson Mandela.

Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross issued this accusation.

Ms Garibaldi began by branding Meghan’s “baffling” claims as “awkward” and was quoted saying, “This is so cringe-worthy. I don't know, I just feel bad in every direction. That's such an outlandish claim for her to make.”

This claim has been made in reference to Meghan’s comparisons with Nelson Mandela’s freedom from prison.

“The only South African cast member is like 'I didn't say that', so somewhere she, you know, recollections may vary,” she added.

“This is another example, you know, no one is guiding Meghan and saying we should fact check this, or are you sure you want to say this.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament

King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament
Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch

Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch
Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral

Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles
Prince Harry releases first official statement following the Queen’s death

Prince Harry releases first official statement following the Queen’s death
Taylor Swift’s weighs in on red scarf’s meaning in All Too Well

Taylor Swift’s weighs in on red scarf’s meaning in All Too Well
Prince William’s dramatic text to Prince Harry before Windsor reunion

Prince William’s dramatic text to Prince Harry before Windsor reunion
Piers Morgan heaps praises on ‘selfless’ Princess Anne following Queen's death

Piers Morgan heaps praises on ‘selfless’ Princess Anne following Queen's death

Top 10 highest rated Netflix shows: Roller coaster of entertainment

Top 10 highest rated Netflix shows: Roller coaster of entertainment

Meghan Markle’s ‘rude’ interaction with palace aide goes viral

Meghan Markle’s ‘rude’ interaction with palace aide goes viral
Harrison Ford promises not to return to 'Indiana Jones' franchise

Harrison Ford promises not to return to 'Indiana Jones' franchise

Latest

view all