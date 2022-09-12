‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for the comments she made about her ‘comparisons’ to Nelson Mandela.



Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross issued this accusation.

Ms Garibaldi began by branding Meghan’s “baffling” claims as “awkward” and was quoted saying, “This is so cringe-worthy. I don't know, I just feel bad in every direction. That's such an outlandish claim for her to make.”

This claim has been made in reference to Meghan’s comparisons with Nelson Mandela’s freedom from prison.

“The only South African cast member is like 'I didn't say that', so somewhere she, you know, recollections may vary,” she added.

“This is another example, you know, no one is guiding Meghan and saying we should fact check this, or are you sure you want to say this.”