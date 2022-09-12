Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor to collaborate in a project together

Kareena shoots for something exciting with Aunt Neetu.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Kapoor are shooting together for something amazing, reveals the Jab We Met actress.

The actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram story.

In the first picture, Neetu could be seen wearing a blue dress with beautiful chains whereas Kareena is wearing a white floral dress, with soft make-up and a neat hairdo. Both the ladies are flashing their million dollar smile in the picture, reported ETimes.

The 3 Idiots actress wrote: “When you shoot with family…@neetu54.”

For the second picture, Bebo wrote: “This shot is more important than the asli shot...”

In the third picture, both the actresses could be seen sitting together having delicious food. “And then of course the food…” Kareena wrote.

Neetu Kapoor reposted the same series of pictures and wrote: “Love her”.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to make her OTT debut soon alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.