Netflix resumes filming ‘The Crown’ after suspending production following Queen’s death

Netflix’s acclaimed series, The Crown has reportedly resumed filming for the upcoming sixth and final season of the Royal drama after suspending shoot for one day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The makers of the hit royal series announced to suspend the shoot after Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of the death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth on September 8.

Peter Morgan, the creator of the award-winning series, said the decision has been taken as a ‘mark of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday, a couple of male actors were spotted on the set of the period drama at The Savoy Hotel in London, while several trucks containing parts of the set lined the street.

The road was shut off to the public with a number of large trucks on site.

The latest move to continue filming the sixth season comes after Netflix confirmed plans to pause for a day out of respect for the late monarch.

The streamer also confirmed that there will be a similar gesture on Monday (September 19) for her state funeral. “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

The Crown dramatizes the life and reign of the British monarch. Actress Imelda Staunton is set to portray the Queen on screen after taking over from Olivia Colman.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of the acclaimed series will be released in November this year.