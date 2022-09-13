 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix resumes filming ‘The Crown’ after suspending production following Queen’s death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Netflix resumes filming ‘The Crown’ after suspending production following Queen’s death
Netflix resumes filming ‘The Crown’ after suspending production following Queen’s death

Netflix’s acclaimed series, The Crown has reportedly resumed filming for the upcoming sixth and final season of the Royal drama after suspending shoot for one day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The makers of the hit royal series announced to suspend the shoot after Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of the death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth on September 8.

Peter Morgan, the creator of the award-winning series, said the decision has been taken as a ‘mark of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday, a couple of male actors were spotted on the set of the period drama at The Savoy Hotel in London, while several trucks containing parts of the set lined the street.

The road was shut off to the public with a number of large trucks on site.

The latest move to continue filming the sixth season comes after Netflix confirmed plans to pause for a day out of respect for the late monarch.

The streamer also confirmed that there will be a similar gesture on Monday (September 19) for her state funeral. “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

The Crown dramatizes the life and reign of the British monarch. Actress Imelda Staunton is set to portray the Queen on screen after taking over from Olivia Colman.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of the acclaimed series will be released in November this year.

More From Entertainment:

Emmys host Kenan Thompson jokes Leonardo DiCaprio won’t date Zendaya: Here’s why

Emmys host Kenan Thompson jokes Leonardo DiCaprio won’t date Zendaya: Here’s why
Kendall Jenner reacts to media's ‘false narratives’ about her: ‘Really unfair’

Kendall Jenner reacts to media's ‘false narratives’ about her: ‘Really unfair’
‘Not cool!’: Britney Spears ripped for fat shaming Christina Aguilera's dancers

‘Not cool!’: Britney Spears ripped for fat shaming Christina Aguilera's dancers
Prince Harry’s delayed tribute to Queen Elizabeth sparks speculations, details inside

Prince Harry’s delayed tribute to Queen Elizabeth sparks speculations, details inside
Queen Elizabeth’s reign featured enchiladas with Reagan, dancing with Ford

Queen Elizabeth’s reign featured enchiladas with Reagan, dancing with Ford
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'so distant': 'Picture speaks a thousand words'

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'so distant': 'Picture speaks a thousand words'
King Charles inherits Britain’s swans after Queen Elizabeth death

King Charles inherits Britain’s swans after Queen Elizabeth death
Queen’s death spells awkward return for Prince Andrew

Queen’s death spells awkward return for Prince Andrew
Prince Harry 'woken up at night' by Meghan Markle 'crying in her pillow'

Prince Harry 'woken up at night' by Meghan Markle 'crying in her pillow'

Latest

view all