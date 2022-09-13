 
Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan's 'Hush Hush': Trailer Out now

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

OTT web series Hush hush to release on 22nd of September.
The much-awaited Indian OTT web series Hush Hush, featuring Juhi Chawla and Soha Ali Khan, is a drama filled with mystery and suspense. The trailer has been released. 

The drama is produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and co-created by much-admired director Tanuja Chandra.

The trailer reveals the life of four friends who led a good life and suddenly got stuck into a pit-hole of lies, dishonesty and secrets. Their lives completely turned upside down when a cop named Geeta sets out to untangle the mystery involving Ishi’s childhood friend Meera.

According to PinkVilla, the web series includes: a powerful lobbyist, Ishi Sangamitra (played by Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative Journalist, Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer, Zaira Shaikh (performed by Shahana Goswami).

The role of the lady cop is played by Karishma Tanna, whereas the childhood friend Meera is Ayesha Jhulka.

Watch the trailer: 

The series is based on seven episodes, and will mark as Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka’s OTT debut.

Hush Hush was officially announced by Amazon last year on International Woman’s day. The drama will be released for the prime members in 240 countries including India on the 22nd of September.   

