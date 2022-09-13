 
Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Tusshar Kapoor, Nasiruddin Shah's film 'Maarrich' to release on December 9th

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Maarrich to release worldwide on December 9th.
Maarrich to release worldwide on December 9th.

Film Maarrich Starring Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah will be released all across the world on the 9th of December. 

Earlier today, Kapoor announced the news via his Instagram handle. He wrote: “Caution, you are about to get tangled in the world of #Maarrich. Catch the evil! Trailer coming soon! In cinemas on 9th December 2022.”

The Golmaal actor will be playing the role of a cop. The actor is super excited for this new venture, says: “This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. Maarrich is my second film is my second film after Laxmii as a producer.”

He further added: “I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time.”

Tusshar in a statement also said: “The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it’s very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier, I hope the audience like this new shade of mine”, reports IndiaToday.

The film was announced last year in January. Dhruv Lather directorial film Maarrich will be produced under the banner of Tusshar Entertainment House. 

More From Showbiz:

Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan's 'Hush Hush': Trailer Out now

Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan's 'Hush Hush': Trailer Out now
Rakesh Roshan on 'Vikram Vedha': 'Both actors have done a tremendous job'

Rakesh Roshan on 'Vikram Vedha': 'Both actors have done a tremendous job'
Ranbir Kapoor 'ran' from Star Wars auditions: Report

Ranbir Kapoor 'ran' from Star Wars auditions: Report
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to wind up shoot schedules by September 24 ahead of their wedding

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to wind up shoot schedules by September 24 ahead of their wedding
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return for a second film?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return for a second film?

Vijay Deverakonda faces uneasy questions on Liger and Jana Gana Mana

Vijay Deverakonda faces uneasy questions on Liger and Jana Gana Mana
'Joyland' makes its way to Toronto International Film Festival

'Joyland' makes its way to Toronto International Film Festival
'Brahmastra' actors emptied out Karan Johar's pockets?

'Brahmastra' actors emptied out Karan Johar's pockets?
Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor to collaborate in a project together

Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor to collaborate in a project together
Anushkha Sharma spends quality time with Virat Kohli over a cup of coffee: Photos

Anushkha Sharma spends quality time with Virat Kohli over a cup of coffee: Photos
Abhishek Bachchan's click with Big B gives out father-son goal: Photo

Abhishek Bachchan's click with Big B gives out father-son goal: Photo
Sanjay Dutt to play an Antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's yet-to-be titled film

Sanjay Dutt to play an Antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj's yet-to-be titled film

Latest

view all