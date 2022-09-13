Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia's film 'Plan A Plan B' trailer out now

'Plan A Plan B' to release on September 30 on Netflix

The trailer of the forthcoming Netflix movie Plan A Plan B, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatiya, has been released.

The plot of the movie revolves around a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer, who end up falling in love with each other, the typical old format of enemies turning into lovers. The movie has a flavor of light romance with comedy.

Apart from Tamannaah and Riteish, the film also features; Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila and is directed by well-known director Shashanka Ghosh.

Check out the trailer:

The actors and the director are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie.

The director in a statement said: “The script came to me from the writer Rajat Arora, and the moment I read it, I was instantly excited to work on this theme. Making Plan A Plan B with Riteish, Tamannaah and Poonam Ji has been such a fun experience and their infectious energy and chemistry has translated in every shot of the film. The film is a sweet romantic comedy that is lighthearted and fun and we hope Netflix audiences will enjoy it.”

As per IndianExpress,the Dhamal actor admitted that he has always had a soft corner for the comedy genre, said: “It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences and Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me.”

Plan A Plan B will be releasing on Netflix on the 30th of September, 2022.