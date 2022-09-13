 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Five martyred, several injured as explosion rips through Swat’s Kabal area

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

A representational image of a blast scene. — Twitter/File
  • Among five martyred was Idrees Khan, member of the peace committee.
  • Two police officers also lost lives in the blast.
  • Blast took place in Kabal Tehsil's Bara Bandi area.

SWAT: Five people embraced martyrdom and several people sustained injuries as a remote-controlled blast ripped through the Kabal tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat region on Tuesday evening.

Among the five people who lost their lives, one was identified as Idrees Khan, a member of the peace committee.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat, the blast was carried out through a remote-controlled device.

The blast took place in Kabal Tehsil's Bara Bandi area and the explosion injured several people who — along with the bodies — were rushed to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

The blast also claimed the lives of two policemen, the DPO said.

