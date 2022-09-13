Five martyred, several injured as explosion rips through Swat’s Kabal area

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022
SWAT: Five people embraced martyrdom and several people sustained injuries as a remote-controlled blast ripped through the Kabal tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat region on Tuesday evening.
Among the five people who lost their lives, one was identified as Idrees Khan, a member of the peace committee.
According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat, the blast was carried out through a remote-controlled device.
The blast took place in Kabal Tehsil's Bara Bandi area and the explosion injured several people who — along with the bodies — were rushed to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.
The blast also claimed the lives of two policemen, the DPO said.