 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday to pair up for new project: Report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Anaya and Ranbir to collaborate together; fans are excited to see the duo
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday will be paring up for a project, as they both were spotted at a shoot location in the same city.

Panday and Kapoor were reportedly seen arriving at a mutual shoot location in the city. Fans are extremely excited to see the new pair collaborating in a movie.

PinkVilla shared a video where Ranbir could be seen wearing a black hoodie with a pair of black trousers along with white sneakers and a black bucket hat.

Meanwhile, Ananya opted for a purple crop top along with denim shorts and a pair of white flip flops.


On the work front, the Student of the Year 2 actress has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan lined up. Moreover, she is reportedly in talks for three more projects.

Whereas, the Brahmastra actor will be next seen in Reddy Vanga and Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled film.

