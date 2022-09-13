 
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Three soldiers embrace martyrdom during exchange of fire with terrorists in Kurram

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Security forces carry out a search operation in this undated photo. — ISPR/File
  • Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across int'l border opened fire on Pakistani troops.
  • Pakistan Army troops responded in befitting manner.
  • Pakistan strongly condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

KHARLACHI: Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi in the Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to the fire of their own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

Read more: Security forces hunt down 6 terrorists in Balochistan

However, during the fire exchange, Naik Muhammad Rehman (age 32 years, resident of Karak), Naik Maweez Khan (age 34 years, resident of Jamrud, Khyber) and Sepoy Irfan Ullah (age 27 yrs, resident of Dargai, Malakand), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities in future, read the statement. 

Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

