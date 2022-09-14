Fawad explains Imran's statement on extension of army chief's tenure

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday clarified the statement of Imran Khan on deferring the appointment of a new Army chief until fresh polls, saying “actually it will be an extension in tenure of incumbent army chief,” Geo News reported.



A day prior, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan proposed extending the tenure of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa till the next elections.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Imran Khan said that the appointment of an army chief should be deferred until the next government is elected, which should then choose the new military head.

However, in contrast to his statement, the PTI chief said that he had not talked about the extension of the army chief's tenure.

"I never talked about the extension of the army chief's tenure, I just proposed deferring the appointment of the army chief till the new elections," said Imran Khan in a meeting with journalists.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, during an interview with a private TV channel, endorsed the party chief's statement on giving an extension to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa till the next elections.

“What Imran said about deferring the appointment of the new army chief, actually it will be an extension of the tenure of the incumbent army chief," he said.