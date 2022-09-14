Imran Khan lauds KP government for 'Insaf Taleem Card' initiative

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on Friday, April 8, 2022. — Instagram/Imran Khan

The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for completing 'Insaf Taleem Card' in the province which will benefit around 244,000 students.



Talking to Twitter, PTI chairman Imran Khan congratulated the KP government for fulfilling PTI's commitment.

Through Insaf Taleem Card, around 244,000 students of government colleges will get free education.

“Education is key to a better future especially in the digital age and in KP barriers to educational opportunities are being removed,” he said.