Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Imran Khan lauds KP government for 'Insaf Taleem Card' initiative

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on Friday, April 8, 2022. — Instagram/Imran Khan
The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for completing 'Insaf Taleem Card' in the province which will benefit around 244,000 students.

Talking to Twitter, PTI chairman Imran Khan congratulated the KP government for fulfilling PTI's commitment. 

Through Insaf Taleem Card, around 244,000 students of government colleges will get free education.

“Education is key to a better future especially in the digital age and in KP barriers to educational opportunities are being removed,” he said.

Three more die in Balochistan; death toll reaches 281

Sindh's 24 districts receive funds to buy spray machines; no money for Karachi

Fawad explains Imran's statement on extension of army chief's tenure

Govt not considering extending army chief's term: Abbasi

Imran slams govt for raiding Senator Saif's house

10-year-old disabled girl allegedly raped in Lahore

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom during exchange of fire with terrorists in Kurram

Five martyred, several injured as explosion rips through Swat’s Kabal area

Pakistan writes to Afghanistan seeking arrest of Maulana Masood Azhar

Imran Khan rejects suggesting extension of army chief's term till elections

Fact check: Footage of heavy rain at Shahra-e-Faisal not cloudburst

PTI moves SC against partial acceptance of MNAs’ resignations

