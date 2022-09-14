 
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Ranveer Singh mourns death of legendary moviemaker Jean-Luc Godard: Photo

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

The recent news of Jean-Luc Godard’s death had left fans and artists around the world shocked and devastated.

According to Pinkvilla, the late French-Swiss director, who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, was renowned for his classics like Breathless and Contempt which gave a new dimension to the “world of cinema”. 

He was also popularly known as the godfather of French New Wave cinema.

Reportedly, moments after news of his death surfaced on internet, tributes began pouring in from fellow movie-makers, world artists and fans all across the world.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also paid his homage to the legendary movie-maker.

On Wednesday morning, the Gully Boy star posted a black and white image of the maverick with no caption on his Instagram story as it’s said, ‘a single picture speaks thousand words’.

For the unversed, Godard had more than 100 movies to his credit. He also received an honorary Oscar in 2011 for his exceptional work and to create “a new kind of cinema”.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, on the professional front, has few interesting movies like Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

