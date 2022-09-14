 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan responds to his son Aryan Khan's first ad shoot

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan responds to his son Aryan Khan first ad shoot
Shah Rukh Khan responds to his son Aryan Khan first ad shoot

Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan praises a new ad photoshoot of his son Aryan Khan.

On September 13, The Indian Express reported that Aryan Khan recently shot for his first brand campaign.

As Aryan Khan shared pictures on his Instagram account, the photoshoot has gone viral on social media, and being loved by fans.

Aryan can be seen jumping from a table.

Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, posted a photo of their son Aryan Khan on her twitter account and wrote "Onwards and upwards...my boy."

SRK responded by posting a photo of himself from the movie and the caption, "Mujh par gaya hai….my boy".

King Khan posted a photo from the 2004 movie Mein Hoon Na, in which King Khan leaps from a pipe.

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell recalls saying 'no one is going to have a hit with the name Britney Spears'

Simon Cowell recalls saying 'no one is going to have a hit with the name Britney Spears'
Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’

Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’
Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?

Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?
Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya hopes to avoid 'swearing' in future projects

Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya hopes to avoid 'swearing' in future projects
Queen photographer 'heart sinks', says 'this would be the last time'

Queen photographer 'heart sinks', says 'this would be the last time'
Kate Middleton to follow in Diana’s footsteps as Princess of Wales?

Kate Middleton to follow in Diana’s footsteps as Princess of Wales?
Meghan Markle’s royal revenge plot made before ‘months in the making’

Meghan Markle’s royal revenge plot made before ‘months in the making’
Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know ‘what he’s missing’ with ‘25-year’ dating rule: Dionne Warwick

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know ‘what he’s missing’ with ‘25-year’ dating rule: Dionne Warwick
‘Super Charming’ Pete Davidson could date Emily Ratajkowski: Howard Stern

‘Super Charming’ Pete Davidson could date Emily Ratajkowski: Howard Stern
Charles III faces a generation of younger Britons sceptical about him as king

Charles III faces a generation of younger Britons sceptical about him as king
Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan hosting baby shower for Alia Bhatt?

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan hosting baby shower for Alia Bhatt?
Emmy Awards 2022 ratings tanked as 'Better Call Saul' left home with ZERO awards

Emmy Awards 2022 ratings tanked as 'Better Call Saul' left home with ZERO awards

Latest

view all