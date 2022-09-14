Shah Rukh Khan responds to his son Aryan Khan's first ad shoot

Shah Rukh Khan responds to his son Aryan Khan first ad shoot

Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan praises a new ad photoshoot of his son Aryan Khan.



On September 13, The Indian Express reported that Aryan Khan recently shot for his first brand campaign.

As Aryan Khan shared pictures on his Instagram account, the photoshoot has gone viral on social media, and being loved by fans.

Aryan can be seen jumping from a table.

Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, posted a photo of their son Aryan Khan on her twitter account and wrote "Onwards and upwards...my boy."

SRK responded by posting a photo of himself from the movie and the caption, "Mujh par gaya hai….my boy".

King Khan posted a photo from the 2004 movie Mein Hoon Na, in which King Khan leaps from a pipe.

