Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Khloe Kardashian remains unaffected by recent awkward run-in with Tristan Thompson

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Khloe Kardashian was unfazed with the presence of her ex serial cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson was at Beyoncé's 41st birthday party.

An insider close to the reality TV star told Hollywood Life that the Good American founder wasn’t ‘affected’ by the awkward run-in with the NBA player at the star studded party.

“Khloé didn’t invite Tristan, 31, to the party,” the source revealed before adding, “but she also did not tell him not to come.”

“They run in the same circles, so it is inevitable that they are going to be at the same places together at the same time,” the insider added.

The source went on to explain that the former lovebirds introduced each other to their friends’ circle hence it is not possible that they would not run into each other at such events.

“Tristan being at Beyonce’s did not phase her though. She was herself, and she really had no concern about him whatsoever,” the insider said.

“They each did their own thing there, and they arrived and left separately. It was nice for her to get a night out on the town to have fun beings she has been home with the two kids so much lately.

“Khloe felt amazing about herself and had no problem mingling with anybody and everybody,” the outlet shared.

“She didn’t go out of her way to avoid Tristan because that would have kind of been impossible to do so when they were at the same place with the same people.

Before concluding, the insider shared, “She knew he was invited and that he was going, and she didn’t care either way.”

