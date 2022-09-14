 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Tahira Kashyap writes a heartfelt note on husband Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana gets the sweetest birthday wish from Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kahyap pens a beautiful love note for him on his birthday, calls Ayushmann her ‘personal sunshine’.

Tahira shared a sun kissed picture on her Instagram and wrote: “Soulmate. Always by your side Happy Birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamal insaan ho.”


Ayushman is celebrating his 38th birthday today (14th September). The Dream Girl actor also commented back on his wife’s post. He wrote: “You’re the best human.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Anek which marked as his second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha. Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana did Article 15 with the renowned director.    

