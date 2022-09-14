 
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Prince Harry and William reminisce memories of Princess Diana's funeral

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

History evoked as Prince William and Prince Harry walked side by side behind the Queen's coffin on Wednesday, a scene reminiscent of when the two brothers followed their mother Princess Diana's casket in 1997.

William and Harry captured the hearts of the world again after twenty-five years as they appeared together, but this time, behind their grandmother's coffin when it left the Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall.

The sight of the brothers together, walking behind the coffin, evoked poignant memories of their mother Diana's funeral 25 years ago.

The estranged brothers were reunited in grief with the royal family as they honoured their grandmother. Along with King Charles and other members of the royal family, they followed the coffin.

William and Harry's spouses travelled in separate cars, with Meghan accompanied by the Countess of Wessex and Kate joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort.

There were ripples of applause and some tears from people crowding along the route, reminding the funeral of harry and William's mother Queen Elizabeth.

Later, Prince William and Harry stood together with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as they put aside their bitter feud to honour the Queen for her lying in state service inside Westminster Hall.

