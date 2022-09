Pakistani Test cricketer and opening batsman Shan Masood. — AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to announce the national squads for the T20I World Cup, seven-match series against England and tri-series on September 15 (tomorrow).

Cricket fans are demanding the inclusion of left-hand opener Shan Masood in the squad.

Netizens on Twitter are looking forward to Shan's inclusion in the upcoming series.

