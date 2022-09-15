 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, takes over Times Square with 'Kala Chashma' performance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, takes over Times Square with Kala Chashma performance
Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, takes over Times Square with Kala Chashma performance

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style has done it again.

The group won hearts of Pakistanis earlier in June as they danced to Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari at a wedding function. The video went viral, crossing 20 million view on YouTube.

The dance crew has gone viral yet again after they performed Kala Chashma from Katrina Kaif-Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Baar Baar Dekho. Now, the troupe was seen wowing onlookers at Times Square, New York performing the dance routine.

Many fans and celebrities have reshared the video and left praises for the dance group. 

Watch the video:

The Quick Style or the Quick Crew is a hip-hop/urban dance group based in Oslo, Norway. It was formed in 2006 by two Pakistani-Norwegian twin brothers, Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik, along with their Thai-Norwegian childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan. 

The Quick Style has also collaborated with Keone Madrid and Son Sung Deuk (BTS’ choreographer) three times. They have worked on songs including Save Me, Blood Sweat & Tears and Boy With Luv.

More From Entertainment:

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum: Watch

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum: Watch
Prince William to never get Kingship, Crown will go to 'unexpected man': Nostradamus

Prince William to never get Kingship, Crown will go to 'unexpected man': Nostradamus
Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘delayed until next year’ following the Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘delayed until next year’ following the Queen’s death

King Charles 'life in danger' if he wears Koh-i-Noor Crown, says Hindu myth

King Charles 'life in danger' if he wears Koh-i-Noor Crown, says Hindu myth
Prince Harry 'on the verge of tears' as he loses 'main woman' after Diana: Photo

Prince Harry 'on the verge of tears' as he loses 'main woman' after Diana: Photo
Meghan Markle holding 'furious talks' to get Archie, Lilibet rightful titles

Meghan Markle holding 'furious talks' to get Archie, Lilibet rightful titles
Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?

Is Queen Camilla instigating 'anti-Meghan' spite on social media?
Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war

Meghan Markle 'vulgar' move interrupted as Prince William 'stops' war
Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding

Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding
R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges

R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges
Meghan Markle criticised for 'smirking' in picture with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle criticised for 'smirking' in picture with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Latest

view all