Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, takes over Times Square with Kala Chashma performance

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style has done it again.

The group won hearts of Pakistanis earlier in June as they danced to Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari at a wedding function. The video went viral, crossing 20 million view on YouTube.

The dance crew has gone viral yet again after they performed Kala Chashma from Katrina Kaif-Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Baar Baar Dekho. Now, the troupe was seen wowing onlookers at Times Square, New York performing the dance routine.

Many fans and celebrities have reshared the video and left praises for the dance group.

Watch the video:

The Quick Style or the Quick Crew is a hip-hop/urban dance group based in Oslo, Norway. It was formed in 2006 by two Pakistani-Norwegian twin brothers, Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik, along with their Thai-Norwegian childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan.



The Quick Style has also collaborated with Keone Madrid and Son Sung Deuk (BTS’ choreographer) three times. They have worked on songs including Save Me, Blood Sweat & Tears and Boy With Luv.