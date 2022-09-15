King Charles 'love child' rejoices as French astrologer says 'William won't be King'

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker's alleged son, Simon Dorante-Day, is sharing his two cents about resurfaced prediction about British monarchy.

French astrologer Nostradamus predicted that Charles will only be King for a few years before "a man who never expected to become king" takes the throne. The prediction thus rules out Prince William from the line of succession.

Reacting to the news, Dorante-Day tells 7 News Australia: “It’s certainly food for thought, because the prediction makes it clear that someone out of left field would replace Charles as king. I can see why some people would think I fit the bill.

“I believe I am the son of Charles and Camilla and I’m looking forward to my day in court to prove this.

“Maybe Nostradamus has the same understanding that I do, that all this will come out one day.”

The 56-year-old earlier shared his disappointment after William was named Prince of Wales: "It’s hard not to take Charles naming William as the Prince of Wales as anything other than a kick in the face.

“I don’t want to feel that way, but I do. I just think, the least Charles can do is give me an answer - acknowledge me. He gives William a title like that, well where’s my answer? Where’s my DNA test? If you are not my father, then prove you’re not.

“I feel dismissed. Charles got what he wanted: he got the throne, he got his wife, he got it all. I don’t even get the truth about my mother. When’s it going to swing the other way? Now it’s time for me to get my happy ending," concluded Dorante-Day.