 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Prince Harry and Prince Andrew didn’t salute Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin? Details inside

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Why Prince Harry and Prince Andrew didn’t salute Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin? Details inside
Why Prince Harry and Prince Andrew didn’t salute Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin? Details inside 

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were not allowed to perform a symbolic gesture while escorting Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

The duo was not permitted to perform a salute during the Queen's coffin procession - despite several of the other royals giving the symbolic gesture.

Instead of saluting, both, Harry and Andrew were allowed to bow their heads as eight soldiers from Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carried the late monarch’s coffin into the building.

Despite Harry and Andrew both serving in the British Armed Forces, the two were also not allowed to wear their military uniforms since they are no longer working members of the royal family.

Harry, 37, and Andrew, 62, wore morning suits instead of their military uniforms. While King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William were dressed in their military attire as the procession traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and they saluted the national memorial.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to, and including Her Majesty’s state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Abbey until her funeral on Sept. 19. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ handwriting hints monarch feels ‘the world is against him’

King Charles’ handwriting hints monarch feels ‘the world is against him’
King Charles III gets a day of contemplation away from Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles III gets a day of contemplation away from Queen Consort Camilla
Piers Morgan: 'I will stop criticising Meghan Markle when she stops attacking royals'

Piers Morgan: 'I will stop criticising Meghan Markle when she stops attacking royals'
Meghan Markle delayed Queen walkabout for ‘hair and makeup touchups’

Meghan Markle delayed Queen walkabout for ‘hair and makeup touchups’
‘Executives have had enough’ of Amber Heard: ‘Blacklisted!’

‘Executives have had enough’ of Amber Heard: ‘Blacklisted!’
Gigi Hadid name sees major surge on Google amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Gigi Hadid name sees major surge on Google amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours
Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ non royal celebrity status in the UK?

Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ non royal celebrity status in the UK?
Zac Efron makes shocking revelation about his 2021 plastic surgery rumours

Zac Efron makes shocking revelation about his 2021 plastic surgery rumours

Ana de Armas claims to feel presence of Marilyn Monroe’s spirit while filming ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas claims to feel presence of Marilyn Monroe’s spirit while filming ‘Blonde’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'under no obligation' to follow royal protocol

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'under no obligation' to follow royal protocol
Zendaya’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Emmys win for the second time: Photos

Zendaya’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Emmys win for the second time: Photos

Latest

view all