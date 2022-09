PCB announces Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Babar Azam reacts. — Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan's chief selector Mohammad Wasim Thursday announced a 15-member squad for next month's T20 World Cup, with Haider Ali coming back to the side.

The same squad will also be representing Pakistan in the upcoming New Zealand series.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Travelling reserves:

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

England series

PCB announced squad for the seven-match T20I England series which does not include Pakistan bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen is currently in London for his rehab. However, he will play in the World Cup.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir