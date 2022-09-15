 
sports
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
SDSports desk

English cricketers to donate for flood-hit families in Pakistan

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

England cricket teams captain Jos Buttler pledges to donate to flood victims in Pakistan. — AFP/Reuters
  • Jos Buttler pledges to donate separately. 
  • Buttler says team's thoughts go with flood victims in Pakistan. 
  • As a team, we will make donations which will be matched by the ECB to make a little effort from our side," he shares.

KARACHI: England cricket team's captain Jos Buttler pledged that he would donate to the flood-stricken families in Pakistan separately. 

The English team arrived in Pakistan today for the seven-match T20I series. 

Buttler, while speaking to local media after touching down here, said that the team's thoughts are with the flood victims in Pakistan. 

"Pakistan suffered floods and we can feel their pain. We are happy to be here for cricket in this tough time. As a team, we will make donations which will be matched by the ECB to make a little effort from our side," he shared.

Later on, ECB explained how the donations will be made for flood relief.

  • It was a decision the England Men’s players made that they wanted to make a donation, and has been supported by TEPP and the PCA.
  • The money will go to the DEC emergency appeal, and we would all encourage anyone who is able to support this cause to do so.
  • The ECB has been happy to match the player’s donation.

An ECB spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all those who’ve been affected by these devastating floods in Pakistan. We hope that this series can help keep the world’s spotlight on what has happened and encourage people in the UK and around the world to help those affected in whatever way they can. In support of the humanitarian relief effort, the England Men’s team has decided to make a contribution to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal, and the ECB will also be matching this donation.”

