Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

England cricket team in Pakistan after 17-year hiatus

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

England team memebers reach Karachi airport after arriving in the city today. — Photo: Courtesy PCB
  • After 17-year hiatus, England cricket team arrives in Karachi.
  • Police say strict security arrangements in place for visiting team.
  • Pakistan and England will be playing seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2.

After a 17-year hiatus, the English cricket team is finally visiting Pakistan for a bilateral series.

According to sources in the civil aviation, the English cricket team arrived in Karachi on an Emirates flight via Dubai Thursday morning.

Police officials said strict security arrangements were made for the visiting team for their drive from the Karachi airport to the hotel.

Pakistan and England will be playing seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2. The first four matches of the series will be played at the National Stadium, while the last three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Read more: PCB to announce squads for T20 World Cup, England series tomorrow

Preparations at the National Stadium have been completed, well-placed sources said. “Four pitches have been prepared for the series on the ground,” the sources added.

England team's skipper Joss Buttler is expected to address a press conference at 2pm.

The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium on September 16.

England's T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Traveling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Schedule of Pakistan tour

  • 1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi
  • 2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi
  • 3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi
  • 4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi
  • 5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

