Queen Consort Camilla warned of ‘disruption’ in her life

Queen Consort Camilla’s old life has been ‘disrupted’ and the royal will continue to face challenging times until next year, predicted Princess Diana’s astrologer Debbie Frank.

According to Hello, the astrologer said that the Queen Consort may not be in her “homely comfort zone” following Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8.

“Camilla (Cancer) has been thrust out of her shell into her highest role just as revolutionary Uranus has opposed her Jupiter,” the expert explained.

“'It's a sudden jolt, yet this planetary combination presages elevation and fortune and the turnaround from private to public,” she continued.

“She may not be in her Cancerian homely comfort zone yet Camilla’s chart reveals fortitude and strength with a royal Leo Ascendant that will wear this power with ease.

“Right now she is beset by a whole sense of re-shuffling and alteration that disrupts her old life for quite some time until early next year.

“She shares the same angles as Charles and receives Jupiter on the midheaven next Spring at exactly the same time for crowning glory,” the expert added.