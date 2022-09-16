 
entertainment
Netflix upcoming series ‘From Scratch’ Trailer is out; release date, cast list

Netflix drops a fascinating trailer of the upcoming romantic drama series From Scratch, the show will hit the screens on October 21, 2022.

The streaming giant not only gives you the taste of Italian cuisine but also the taste of Love, Heartache, and joy in upcoming series based on a New York’s best-selling memoir by Tembi Locke.

Further more, the limited series consists of 8 episodes, is created by two sisters Attica Locke and Tembi Locke.

From Scratch is a story that revolves around a girl who has moved to Italy to study where she meets a mind blowing cook and her life changes. The drama is loaded with delicious food, heart melting love scenes and more.


Cast List:

  • Zoe Saldaña
  • Eugenio Mastrandrea
  • Danielle Deadwyler
  • Keith David
  • Kellita Smith
  • Judith Scott
  • Lucia Sardo
  • Paride Benassai
  • Roberta Rigano


Watch the Trailer:




