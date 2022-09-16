Netflix upcoming series ‘From Scratch’ Trailer is out; release date, cast list

Netflix drops a fascinating trailer of the upcoming romantic drama series From Scratch, the show will hit the screens on October 21, 2022.

The streaming giant not only gives you the taste of Italian cuisine but also the taste of Love, Heartache, and joy in upcoming series based on a New York’s best-selling memoir by Tembi Locke.

Further more, the limited series consists of 8 episodes, is created by two sisters Attica Locke and Tembi Locke.

From Scratch is a story that revolves around a girl who has moved to Italy to study where she meets a mind blowing cook and her life changes. The drama is loaded with delicious food, heart melting love scenes and more.





Cast List:

Zoe Saldaña

Eugenio Mastrandrea

Danielle Deadwyler

Keith David

Kellita Smith

Judith Scott

Lucia Sardo

Paride Benassai

Roberta Rigano





Watch the Trailer:











