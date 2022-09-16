Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap after public warning

File Footage

Kanye West has officially ended his Yeezy contract with Gap after two years over claims that the retail giant failed to deliver on promises.

The rapper previously issued a warning to the clothing company that he'd walk out of the deal amid his feud with Adidas, which has had a partnership with Ye’s fashion brand for 10 years.

The Praise God hit-maker’s legal team sent a letter to Gap notifying them about the partnership termination alleging that they did not do as per their contract according to The Wall Street Journal.

Gap “was required to sell 40% of the Yeezy Gap assortment in brick-and-mortar retail stores during the third and fourth quarters of 2021” and declined to do so, the memo read.

It went on to add that the retailer promised “to open as many as five retail stores dedicated to showcasing Yeezy Gap products by July 31, 2023,” but no such measures were taken.

In an email obtained by Page Six, Mark Breitbard, the President & CEO of Gap Brands confirmed the partnership has been terminated but denied the rapper's allegations.



