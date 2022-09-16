 
pakistan
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Rana Javaid

Sindh educational institutes to remain closed tomorrow due to Chehlum

By
Rana Javaid

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Representational image of students sitting in a classroom. — AFP/File
All the schools, colleges and universities across Sindh will remain closed on September 17 (Saturday) on the account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the education department has announced.

"All the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of the College Education Department, Government of Sindh shall remain closed on Saturday 17th September 2022," read the notification.

The notification further added that all private and public schools under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department shall remain closed tomorrow.

According to the notification, private and public educational/training institutions working under the administrative control of Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource & Research Board shall remain closed. 

