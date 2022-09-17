Flour prices hit all-time high in Pakistan

Prices of flour have reached an all-time high in the country as a 20-kg flour bag is being sold at Rs2400 in Karachi and Quetta, said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).



According to the data released by the PBS, in Quetta with an increase of Rs480 per 20Kg during the last 15 days, flour is being sold at Rs120/Kg, while in Karachi price of per 20/Kg flour bag has risen to Rs260 in the last 15 days.

As per data, in Hyderabad, a 20kg flour bag is being sold at Rs2260, while in Larkana the price of 20Kg flour bag has been set at Rs2100.

Similarly, the price of 20Kg flour bag has reached Rs2040 in Sukkur and 2200 in Khuzdar.

PBS stats show that the price of 20Kg flour bag is up to Rs980 in major cities of Punjab, while in Islamabad, the 20 kg flour bag is of the same price.