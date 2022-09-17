 
Saturday Sep 17 2022
Release date of Channing Tatum's new film confirmed

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Release date of Channing Tatums new film confirmed

Channing Tatum has confirmed that “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend.

The Steven Soderbergh directorial

was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max.

According to Deadline, there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment.

Tatum, who is also the producer, previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever.

“We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one,” Tatum said.

“We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be a “pretty bonkers” gender-swapped take on a ’90s classic rom-com, as Tatum previously stated.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Tatum assured audiences that the live show’s famous “water dance” will be given a special ode in “Last Dance.”

“I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie,” Tatum explained. “We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the show. There’s a splash zone in the movie, so it’s a for real thing.”

