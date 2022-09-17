 
Prince William, Harry prepare to hold vigil by Queen’s coffin

LONDON: Princes William and Harry will mount a silent vigil at the coffin of their late grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, watched on by just some of the many mourners who are queuing for up to 24 hours to pay their respects.

The two brothers will be joined by their six cousins in forming a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall in central London, a night after their father, King Charles, joined his three siblings in a similar tribute.

Tens of thousands of people have already filed past the coffin in a steady, solemn stream, queuing for hours through cold temperatures, some through the night, to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch - a testimony to the affection in which she was held.

Heir-to-the-throne William and his brother Harry, who have grown apart in recent years after Harry moved to the United States, will both appear in military uniform.

Harry served two tours of duty with the British Army in Afghanistan but so far has appeared in processions in morning suits after he lost his honorary military titles when he stepped back from public royal duties.

The vigil will take place at the oak casket, which stands on a purple-clad catafalque, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejewelled Imperial State Crown placed on top.

The two brothers will be joined by their cousins - Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, the children of Princess Anne, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the children of Prince Andrew, and Louise and James, the children of Prince Edward.

