In a first, Pakistan to offer animal welfare course in schools

"Special" course to be rolled out for Islamabad's schools.

Government plans to introduce course by end of October.

It will teach children that having animals is a "big responsibility".

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in Pakistan, school students will be taught a course on animal welfare, as the country takes a step towards ensuring the rights of the innocent.

The course is expected to be introduced across Islamabad's schools, Head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi announced in a tweet Saturday.

Sufis said that the "special course" will be rolled out with an aim to ensure that children show compassion and have a humane approach towards animals so they can be better citizens.

In a conversation with Geo.tv, Sufi said that the course is in line with animal rights in Islam and worldwide practices of how to take care of animals and ensure their well-being.

"[The course] will also include [the] kind of pets and animals that are in Pakistan and how keeping exotic animals away from their native countries is harmful," he said.

Sufi added that the course — which is under process and is expected to be rolled out by the end of October — will teach children that having animals is "not fun" rather it's a "big responsibility".