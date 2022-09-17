 
Saturday Sep 17 2022
In a first, Pakistan to offer animal welfare course in schools

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Cats crowd around village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata as she carries a bag of cat food to the designated feeding place on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. — Reuters
  • "Special" course to be rolled out for Islamabad's schools.
  • Government plans to introduce course by end of October.
  • It will teach children that having animals is a "big responsibility".

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in Pakistan, school students will be taught a course on animal welfare, as the country takes a step towards ensuring the rights of the innocent.

The course is expected to be introduced across Islamabad's schools, Head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi announced in a tweet Saturday.

Sufis said that the "special course" will be rolled out with an aim to ensure that children show compassion and have a humane approach towards animals so they can be better citizens.

In a conversation with Geo.tv, Sufi said that the course is in line with animal rights in Islam and worldwide practices of how to take care of animals and ensure their well-being.

"[The course] will also include [the] kind of pets and animals that are in Pakistan and how keeping exotic animals away from their native countries is harmful," he said.

Sufi added that the course — which is under process and is expected to be rolled out by the end of October — will teach children that having animals is "not fun" rather it's a "big responsibility".

