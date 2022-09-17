John Boyega rules out possibility of playing next James Bond saying "I'm Black"

It would be very surprising if next James Bond actor is Black: John Boyega

Actor John Boyega is not sure that a Black can ever play the Bond character, as the actor revealed in a recent podcast.

The Woman King actor, was inquired on the Happy Confused Sad podcast about his two cents on donning the iconic spy role, after his name was doing rounds to play the titular character.

"I'm sorry," he stated, "but I'm Black— I don't know how.

"When you're Black, I don't know how that goes. You as a white man grew up in a society as a white man and that's normal. That's normal to you. Even the mention of a Black Bond is like 'Oh, okay,' " he said.

However, the actor showed keeness to play the MI6 agent role if offered, "But, you know, if they give me that call, I'll be there."

Previously, the Star Wars star in an interview to Men's Health clarified that he was not roped in for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the contrary of reports the 30-year-old actor have secretly shot a movie for the franchise.

"That's not in the vision for me now," he said about Marvel, adding, "I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it's real hard to top Iron Man in that universe."